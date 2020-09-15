According to Principal Kyley Cumbow, the Georgia Morse Middle School earned vocabulary honors for the 2019-2020 school year.
Michael Freedman, general manager of the Vocabulary.com organization based out of New York, notified Cumbow of the competition results.
“On behalf of our team at Vocabulary.com, it is my pleasure to officially bestow the title of 2019-2020 Vocabulary Bowl South Dakota State Champion of Georgia Morse Middle School” wrote Freedman. “More than 1.6 million students from 47,000 schools across North America participated in the Bowl this year, and mastered more than 41.5 million words. Between October 1st and April 30th, your students mastered 14,271 words - more than any other school in South Dakota.”
“GMMS also achieved these rankings for the Vocabulary Bowl season:
- 227th in Division II (North American schools with 500-999 students)
- 282nd in the Middle and Elementary School Division
It is our honor to present you with this Vocabulary Bowl State Champion banner. We hope that you will display it with pride in your school,” continued Freedman.
“We commend your school community’s commitment to vocabulary improvement during this difficult time, and we thank you for your participation and support.,” wrote Freedman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.