Get to Know Your City Government - Becky Hedman accounting assistant

Becky Hedman - accounting assistant
What exactly do you do?
I pay all bills for the city of Pierre, and help out at the front desk when needed. I have worked for the city for two years. Sometimes I think people forget that there’s a whole administrative arm to local government. We do fix roads, clean parks, and provide public safety. But, we also have to pay bills, run elections, deal with liquor licenses and street closure requests.
What are your responsibilities?
My responsibilities include counting and balancing the tills each night and resolving any discrepancies between our reports and till counts. I also distribute all invoices to the correct departments for coding. When the departments turn the invoices back in, I go through them to make sure they are all coded properly and signed. I then scan each invoice, and input the
information into our accounting system for payment. I print off a report to make sure all information is accurate. I then submit the information to the Deputy Finance Officer for approval. All of this should be done by Friday. After everything is good to go, the list of payables for the week are sent to the Commissioners for review.
At Tuesday Commission meetings, the Commission approves payments. After that, I print and distribute the approved checks, and then I file the invoices. The number of invoices paid each week varies; on average, it’s 160, but some weeks we have more than 200.
Other responsibilities include helping at the front desk which includes answering the phones, taking utility payments, setting up new utility accounts, closing utility accounts when people move, selling garbage bags, distributing the solid waste access cards, and taking payments for building permits. I also help get titles and plates for new city vehicles and equipment by submitting information to the state.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I really like to help others, whether it be a fellow co-worker, employee or customer. Also, our potluck lunches are fun.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Utility shutoff week is hard. We direct people to the resources that are available, but it’s still hard to see people who are struggling to make ends meet.
