Derek Myhre - lead water system technician
What exactly do you do?
My primary duties involve directing and assisting the other water system technicians in the operation and maintenance of the entire water system, as well as being responsible for production, supply, and distribution of an adequate and safe source of drinking water and fire protection for the city of Pierre. I have been the Lead Water System Technician since 2017, but have been working for the city of Pierre Water Department for over 16 years.
What are your responsibilities?
To provide a safe and reliable supply of drinking water to the citizens of Pierre. This includes scheduling and performing water sampling, testing, and treatment of water to ensure compliance with state and federal drinking water regulations. I also develop sampling plans, testing protocols and maintain records, which include test results for the Safe Drinking Water Act, water production totals, and chemical usage. Additionally, I oversee the repair, maintenance, and operations of the city’s 12 wells, three pump stations, and six reservoirs. I’m also responsible for making seasonal operational adjustments to wells, pump stations, and reservoirs through the use of our Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) computer system. I assist with construction activities, operate heavy equipment, perform utility locates and aid with budget preparation. I communicate with the general public and other city departments regarding complaints, concerns, and leaks, as well as coordinate emergency response activities when necessary.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
In recent years it is being part of the city team working towards building the new water treatment plant. It has been a challenging but exciting process to be a part of. It started with a comprehensive water study, then piloting three types of membrane water treatment plants, next the design of the water treatment plant and intake structure/pump station, and currently we’re moving into the construction phase. The water treatment plant will be a beneficial project to the citizens of Pierre for many years to come.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
That would have to be repairing night time water-main breaks during the cold winter months. But on a positive note, when I first started with the water department, we were repairing somewhere around 40-50 water-main breaks per year. We have reduced that to less than 10 per year, due to operational changes to our system through the use of SCADA, variable frequency drives (VFDs) at our well and pump station sites, as well as an aggressive water-main replacement program.
