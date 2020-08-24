Get to Know Your City Government - detective Kaitlin Cummings

What exactly do you do?“As an investigator, my duties include assisting and supporting our Patrol Division in investigating crimes against persons, property and society. I began working with the city of Pierre Police Department as a Patrol Officer in 2012, moving into the School Resource Officer position at Georgia Morse Middle School in 2014 and was promoted to Detective in 2017.”
Beyond the training requirements for all police officers, detectives go through Interview and Interrogations, Crime Scene Processing, Death Investigation and various other advanced trainings offered throughout local, state and national programs.
What are your responsibilities?
Supporting Patrol Officer responses to emergency situations, interviewing informants, suspects and witnesses, processing crime scenes for physical evidence, processing the collected evidence, following up on investigative leads, writing and executing search warrants, computer forensics, report writing and court testimony.” The police department has been averaging approximately 194 cases a year which involve some sort of assistance by the Investigations division. The department currently has one Sergeant Detective and two Detectives.
What is one of the more enjoyable aspects of your job?
“I love that I am able to work with such a diverse group of professional individuals to problem solve (i.e. other law enforcement agencies, Child Protection Services, Child Advocacy Centers, Domestic Violence Shelters and local community members and leaders). No two cases are exactly alike, making each day/case different from the last.”
The Pierre Police Department utilizes the South Dakota State Health Lab, along with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations Forensic Laboratory which is in Pierre.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?“Working On-Call rotations tends to, at times, interrupt my ability to be present for things like holidays, family events and kid activities. What some people might find surprising, is, unlike popular television, most major crimes are not solved in a one hour time block.”
