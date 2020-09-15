What exactly do you do?
I assist and complete the day-to-day jobs such as changing pin locations, moving tee markers, raking bunker, and mowing and rolling greens. My main duty is spraying the golf course with fertilizer, herbicide, insecticide and fungicides. I work with the seasonal employees on day-to-day duties, along with projects, and assist with seeding, aeration and repairing golf course irrigation.
What are your responsibilities?
I am in charge of keeping up-to-date with our agronomy plan and the spraying program, which includes applying plant growth regulators, fertilizer, and a variety of pesticides weekly to keep the course healthy. I have worked for the city since April of 2020.
Course set up is also a major responsibility which is crucial to healthy greens and turf. We roll the greens weekly and change pin position daily to manage the foot traffic on the greens. It is also fun to keep golfers on their toes by cutting everyone’s favorite pins.
What is one of the worst aspects of your job?
Having to deal with Mother Nature. You can write up the job duties for tomorrow’s jobs and Mother Nature can throw a wrench in those plans and make you switch gears to something totally different. Also storm damage from Mother Nature can really be a bummer, as you can look out and see hundreds of branches that are down and need to be cleared off the course.
What’s something about your job that people might find surprising?
That during the golf season we work just about every day of the week, even during holidays and weekends as the grass does not stop growing because of a holiday or weekend.
