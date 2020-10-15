What exactly do you do?
Some of my duties include sealing cases and records by order of the courts, arranging and scheduling travel and training for officers, maintaining our officers’ training records, and gathering various statistics to build reports for the reference and information of our administration. I remit reports per requests from the public and their insurance companies, and attend board and management meetings, both in a record-keeping capacity and as a member of the police department management team.
I also enter and clear city summonses, complaints, and bench warrants, in addition to tickets, citations, arrests, and warnings. I code and submit all of the Department’s invoices and bills for payment, and manage most orders for the administrative and patrol divisions of any materials or equipment they require.
What are your responsibilities?
I manage the Administrative Office of the Pierre Police Department. Our office acts as a liaison between the public and the police department, maintaining and releasing records upon request, and performing civil fingerprinting services by appointment. In addition to the duties we perform for the public, we manage and maintain all records for the police department, and forward cases, arrests, and criminal histories to prosecuting agencies for their use. We are the bridge between the police department and the States Attorney’s Office.
What is one of the most enjoyable aspects of your job?
The people I work with are the most fun part of my job. I’ve been in the administrative office of the police department for five years in December, and worked in dispatch for the police department for several years previously.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Working for the Police Department, you see the negative and unpleasant parts of society that most people don’t think about. It can be sad and stressful, but we do our best to maintain a positive outlook and supportive approach to our duties.
What’s something about your job that people might find surprising?
I think most people would be surprised to know how close much of our department actually is. Law enforcement is a career that quickly turns into a family.
