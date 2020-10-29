What exactly do you do?I review building plans to make sure structures are safe, and meet building code, local ordinance, and zoning regulations. I also issue building permits, enforce building code, confirm survey information to make sure buildings align with site plans and property use, make construction site visits, deal with property violations/complaints and serve as a helpful building department resource for residents and city operations.
What is one of the more enjoyable aspects of your job?
I like being outdoors and seeing progress on projects. I also enjoy getting to know people throughout the community.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
It’s the job of the building department to make sure structures built in Pierre are built safe, according to code, and to withstand our soil conditions, winds, and temperature Fluctuations. When people aren’t properly permitted or work outside of code, they might have to fix the work they have already done. It’s hard to tell people they have to redo something even though it’s to ensure the safety and integrity of the structure.
How long have you had this job/worked for the city?
I started with the city in March 2020. Before that I lived in Mitchell where I worked in residential and commercial construction.
What’s something about your job that people might find surprising?
Because I do final inspections on building projects in town, I often get a sneak peak of places before the general population does. It’s exciting to see all sorts of projects take shape and then see how the public responds to the final product.
