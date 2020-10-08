Jody Ryland, Park Maintenance for city of Pierre
What exactly do you do?
I do a variety of work in the parks such as irrigation installation and maintenance, tree trimming, tree planting, landscaping and snow removal. I’ve worked for the city for a little over a year. Prior to that, I worked 17 years for the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department as a Conservation Technician.
What are your responsibilities?
In the summer, the majority of my responsibilities include keeping the irrigation systems functioning properly in the parks and on the sports fields. During the winter months, I do mostly snow removal, tree trimming, and other assigned projects.
Something people might find surprising is that this summer we replaced just under 1,000 sprinkler heads, put 12,000 lineal feet of pipe into the ground, replaced 10 irrigation clocks, and installed 44 new irrigation valves.
What is one of the best aspects of your job?
The fun part of my job is interacting with the public in our park system. I’ve lived in Pierre my whole life, and I enjoy working in the parks. Another perk of working in the Parks Department is being able to turn on the sprinklers on those hot summer days.
What is one of the worst aspects of your job?
The worst aspect of my job is seeing vandalism in our public parks and sports fields when we work so hard to make them nice for the public.
