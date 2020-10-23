What exactly do you do?
I work in the library checking books in and out. I also shelve books and help patrons with selections.
What are my responsibilities?
I serve the community with reading materials. This includes the Outreach Program which serves a number of our assisted living communities here in Pierre.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Well, honestly to me it is “What’s not to like!.” It is an enjoyable atmosphere and getting to know the public is rewarding. I have been in this position since the end of June 2020. I am fairly new to Pierre. My husband and I moved here from the Yankton area to be closer to family members who have been living here for a while. They encouraged us to move here, and we are glad we did. We enjoy the friendly people of the community.
What is something about your job that people might find surprising?
There is a lot more to running a library than one thinks. It takes a lot of teamwork from the staff to keep things running smoothly. There is so much information; men may find it helpful to know we have access to the Chilton repair manuals. The audio book selection is wonderful to have for those who travel, because if you live in Pierre, you know that it takes at least 2 1/2 hours of drive time to get to a larger city.
