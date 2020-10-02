What exactly do you do?
A typical day consists of reporting to work for one of three shifts. I spend the first few minutes of my shift reviewing cases from the previous shifts, gathering any information regarding calls that may have continued follow ups for our shift. After that, I log into my patrol car and begin patrolling the city. I usually work one of three beats, east, west, or rover depending on staffing. Sometimes, I work the shift command beat as well, but more often than not I can be found on one side of town.
During my shift, I typically respond to one to ten calls a day. These calls can be anything from a barking dog to assaults, and anything in between. When time allows, I try and keep myself occupied with what we refer to as “field initiated activities” such as traffic stops, parking enforcement, and talking with the public. A couple of times a shift, I try and return to the office to keep up on reports. I do have the luxury of being able to do reports in my parked patrol car. This helps on the busier days because I can stay in the field. Toward the end of my shift, I return to the office and finish up anything I may have left from the day, complete any paperwork and turn in any documents for the secretaries to log the next day. After that, I pass along any information that may affect the next shift, and go home.
What are your responsibilities?
I am responsible for patrolling the city in a marked police vehicle. I respond to calls for service, investigate any violations of both state law and city ordinance, and document these violations in Reports. We work closely with several outside agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, and State’s Attorney; documentation is huge in our job. It is important to be thorough in all reports, including ones that don’t result in a criminal offense.
I am also responsible for coordinating the Highway Safety grant through the state Office of Highway Safety. Every spring, I write the grant application and compile traffic statistics from the previous fiscal year. I am also responsible for the monthly reporting to the state to monitor progress on the annual enforcement goals.
In addition to the things mentioned above, I am a Field Training Officer. That means I am assigned to be an instructor in the traffic enforcement area. I train new officers both in the classroom and in the field. This is probably my favorite part of my job. I had a very good training cadre when I was a new officer, so I enjoy being able to pass on the information I was given to new officers.
What is one of the more enjoyable aspects of your job?
I really enjoy the investigation side of things. I enjoy taking limited information and being able to develop it into something that can be used by the investigations division, prosecutors, or a different outside agency. I like being able to do the “good old fashioned” police work that everyone thinks of when they see the police cars.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
I definitely don’t enjoy things that negatively impact kids. Those are the tough calls to deal with. When people call us, it is to report a problem. So, when kids are involved it makes it that much harder to deal with.
How long have you had this job / worked for the city?
I have been a police officer with the city since June of 2014; not quite six and a half years. Prior to that, I worked corrections for about two years in both Meade and Lawrence Counties.
What’s something about your job that people might find surprising?
The variety of calls is surprising. I can have two calls with the exact same call details, but during the investigation they become two very different things. When I report to work, I have no idea what my day will bring. Even a gloomy, rainy day can turn into one of the craziest days I’ve ever worked. It definitely beats sitting behind a desk every day.
