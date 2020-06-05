William Dunn - scale operator at the Solid Waste Facility
What exactly do you do?
I weigh vehicles as they come across the scale at the city’s solid waste facility to determine disposal fees. Residents and commercial haulers bring garbage, rubble, yard debris, concrete and asphalt as well as metal for proper disposal. Additionally, I weigh vehicles that are here for the purchase of some of our processed recycled materials like crushed asphalt, crushed concrete and 50 / 50 materials - that’s a combination of asphalt and concrete. I also direct customers where to drop off and pick up material.
I have been a scale operator for 17 years, and I was a baler / equipment operator for about four years. So, I’ve been with the Solid Waste Dept. for about 21 years. Before that, I worked for the City’s Golf Dept. for about four years. So, that’s 25 years, in total, of public service with the City of Pierre.
What are your responsibilities?
I am responsible for weighing all vehicles accurately and calculating the difference between when the vehicle comes into the facility and when it leaves. If there are three people in the vehicle when they weigh in, there needs to be three people in the vehicle when they weigh out. I am also responsible for knowing state and federal guidelines regarding solid waste disposal.
I’m the person on staff who deals directly with our customers the most. So I provide quite a bit of customer service –providing directions for dropping off or picking up materials, answering questions, and fielding general phone calls.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I enjoy the interaction with customers. I like getting to know the people who come across the scale. People might not know this, but I have almost 25 years of working with the public for the City of Pierre. I enjoy the people I work with too.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
The vast majority of our customers are great. But some don’t follow the direction we provide and dump their materials in the wrong place. That slows down the operations for all the other customers. We have to clean up the mess before things can keep moving. I’d just remind folks to be patient. We want to make sure we’re not overcharging anyone. That requires us to follow a pretty specific process. When customers don’t follow our red light / green light system, it actually slows the whole process down for everyone.
People don’t always realize that I need to juggle multiple customers at one time. A lot of times I’ll have one customer on the phone, while I have another driving through. That means neither customer gets 100% of my attention – sorry about that! I do my best to get everyone’s needs taken care of as quickly and efficiently as I can. If we’re busy, I really encourage customers to watch the lights. Green means go! Following those signals helps the process move along more quickly.
