Get to Know Your City Government

Brad Smith - utility billing clerk Business Office
What exactly do you do?
I’m in charge of the monthly utility bills. I calculate and send out more than 7,000 utility bills each month. I’ve been with the city for 18 years, the last eight in my current position. I started out with the city as a meter reader and now, 18 years later, I’m still reading meters. But, instead of walking house to house in all kinds of weather, I read them from a computer screen while sitting at my desk.
What are your responsibilities?
Aside from the monthly utility bills, I also create new accounts and calculate final bills for people moving in and out of town. In addition, I process rebates for energy efficient appliances and lighting that are offered through our Bright Energy Solutions program. You might also see me filling in at the front desk when other staff are occupied. A surprising part of the job - and unrelated to utility billing - is that I spend a few hours each week at the airport helping the manager prepare reports for the state and federal agencies that oversee airport operations.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I enjoyed being part of the team that made the transition in recent years from manual to automated meter reading. It has helped to make billing more timely and accurate. Before the transition, city employees had to physically walk on to people’s property to read the utility meters and record the data. Now that information is recorded remotely.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
The worst part of the job is preparing the monthly list of disconnections for nonpayment. This is a difficult and trying time for those customers and, while necessary, not something we ever look forward to.
