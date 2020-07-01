Get to Know Your City Government

Corey LaFave - park maintenance technician
What are your responsibilities?
“My primary focus is trash collection and bathroom cleaning in the city parks. After those tasks are completed each day, I assist with playground equipment maintenance, weed trimming, raking leaves, and any other projects the City Parks Department is working on that day. Of course, in the winter, I also help with snow removal.
"The city has six large parks and three smaller parks, totaling more than 97 acres. I have been employed by the city of Pierre since 2005. I started at the airport and moved to the parks department in 2012," said LaFave.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
"One of the more fun aspects of my job is when the weather is pleasant I am not inside an office building. I am able to be out working in the sunshine. I also enjoy when a member of the community stops me to let me know the city parks are looking nice."
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
"One of the worst aspects of my job is collecting the trash around the fish cleaning station near the marina. The fish grinder was updated a few years ago and now can process fish carcasses - including heads - as long as they are put through the grinder one at a time. For some reason, people still sometimes throw fish carcasses in the trash. Finding fish after a day or so is not pleasant to clean up."
