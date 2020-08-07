Nicholas Schmit - sewer maintenance with the Water Department
What exactly do you do?
I clean Pierre’s main sewer system. Once a main is cleaned, I drive a camera down the line inspecting the system for flaws and damage. I have worked for the city for about six months.
What are your responsibilities?
I clean and inspect the city’s sewer systems. It takes about three years to inspect the entire system. Once everything has been checked, you start all over again.There are more than 60 miles of sanitary sewer in Pierre. I also clean and perform daily maintenance on the vehicles used to perform this work. The Pierre Wastewater Treatment Plant, located on the southeast side of the city, receives and treats 1.5 million gallons of wastewater each day. After removing 99% of pollutants, the effluent is discharged into the Missouri River.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
The city employees who I’ve met have no problem teaching me about the job, and they are easy to work with.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
The potential for getting covered in “material.” When you hear the term ‘sewer maintenance’ you tend to think it’s a disgusting job, but really it’s not. You don’t really have to handle material directly; the equipment more or less handles everything. Anything that you might touch is tiny, and you always have PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect yourself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.