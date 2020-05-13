Get to Know Your City Government

Chad Jensen — golf course maintenance specialist Hillsview Golf Course
What exactly do you do?
“I deal with the repair and operation of the golf course irrigation system. We have more than a 1,000 sprinkler heads on the course. I also assist in repair and up-keep of golf course equipment, and assist with turf maintenance and mowing of the course.
“I started June 14, 2017. This is my fourth golf season here at Hillsview. This is also the fourth golf course I have worked at in my career as a grounds crew member. Prior to that, I worked construction, building 10 different golf courses throughout the United States with my father.
“A possibly surprising item could be the amount of water used to irrigate the golf course yearly. People might also be surprised at all the different types of equipment used to maintain a golf course, to keep the course looking the way it does with some of the weather conditions we have.”
What are your responsibilities?I am responsible for operating and repairing the irrigation system. I make sure sprinklers are operating correctly and are properly adjusted to water where needed. I also hand-water dry areas. Occasionally I add irrigation to poorly irrigated areas on the golf course, by trenching to add new pipe, wire, and irrigation heads.
I mow greens, collars and roughs, and rake bunkers when we do not have seasonal workers. I also assist with aerating greens, tees, and fairways. In the winter, I assist with snow removal and equipment repairs, along with fabrication of tools and equipment. I also organize and order parts for the upcoming year.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I really enjoy working outdoors and seeing the members and other golfers enjoying the course. I like working with the other members of the crew.
What is the ‘worst’ aspect of your job?
That would be Irrigation breaks and leaks, with me digging up pipe and heads, usually by hand, in clay soils and muddy conditions. I work long hours during the golf season.
