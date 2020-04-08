Get to Know Your City Government

What exactly do you do?
I do the majority of all city surveying. This involves the collection of data to design street projects, underground utilities and curb/gutter. I lay out the construction staking and set grade for new and replaced curb/gutter, storm sewer replacements/upgrades and setting centerline elevations for the street department. I research, design and provide shop drawings for all storm sewer and sanitary sewer structures. I design small projects of these systems, this sometimes involves redesign on the hood of the work truck when we come across unknown underground utilities and making a “field fit” during installation.
I help verify set-back requirements of new homes. I survey piles of gravel, millings and chip seal rocks to calculate volumes for yearly inventory. I keep all of our survey equipment running properly and the software up to date.
I collect data on underground utilities as they are being installed or repaired for “as built” records and city maps. I keep records for inventory on storm and sanitary sewer items (i.e. manholes, catch basins, concrete pipe, castings) as well as Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk panels.
What are your responsibilities?
I oversee the city’s annual curb/gutter project. Among many other aspects, this includes making sure access to the public sidewalk at intersections meets federal ADA requirements. I make sure all quantities are measured and the contractor is paid correctly. I order materials for storm and sanitary sewer projects (i.e. manholes, catch basins, concrete pipe, castings). The timing of ordering these materials is crucial as coordinating the deliveries with the plants and making sure they get to Pierre in time for construction activity takes a lot of communication. I also keep track of these materials and the quantity installed at various locations across the city. I follow up with all Right of Way permits within the city and answer any questions that contractors or the general public may have. I hire contractors to repair or update infrastructure on our storm sewer and sanitary sewer systems and supervise this from start to end. I hire contractors to repair concrete removals, as well as any city-wide miscellaneous issues.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I see a project go from pointing at some land features in the field (bar-napkin concept so-to-speak) to a useful, functioning finished project with all the craziness in between to get there. Also, twice a year, I stake the corners of the soccer fields for the spring and fall painting layout. I assist the Park & Recreation Department, with help on baseball fields. I supervise the data collection of the city’s Pavement Management System (PMA), including supervising engineering and utilities interns every summer. I teach them how to run a GeoXH handheld GPS to locate the sample section to be surveyed. I show them how to designate this area and direct them on how to document this field data. I monitor the PMA by: A) scheduling a data collecting system to evaluate street conditions city wide; B) updating maintenance of work completed on streets (i.e. mill and overlays, rebuilds, chip seals; C) creating new sample locations to be surveyed when necessary; and D) generating reports yearly showing the PCI (Pavement Condition Index) on all city streets.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
The worst part of my job was surveying the landfill — annually walking on top of and around a lot of garbage. Now, that gets flown by a drone to measure the volume, so I would say life is good.
