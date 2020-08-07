Seth Kayser - street maintenance
What exactly do you do?
I run all kinds of equipment –skid steer, street sweeper. I work a shovel too – fixing potholes. My days are always different.
What exactly are your responsibilities?
I do a lot of asphalt work. We patch alleys, parking lots, and streets. In the warmer months, we stay busy patching potholes. In colder months, it’s plowing. The Street Department is responsible for maintaining and repairing 80 miles of public streets. The department provides preventative maintenance on city streets including sweeping, chip sealing, pothole and utility cut repair, snow plowing, and salt/sanding operations.
What is one of the most fun aspects of your job?
I’ve enjoyed learning how to run all the different pieces of equipment we use. I also like to fix things. We have two pretty talented mechanics on staff; I’ve learned a lot from our mechanics. It’s kind of interesting that citizens sometimes deliver us treats while we’re on the job. I was out working in an alley, getting it back in shape, and a nice lady brought me fresh-baked cookies. That happens sometimes too when we’re patching streets or clearing a snow route.
What is one of the worst aspects of your job?
In the seven years I’ve been doing this job, the only thing that really gets me is getting up early to plow snow. It’s fun once you’re doing it, but getting going early in the cold is rough.
