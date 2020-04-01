Get to Know Your City Government

Jay Jensen - herbicide technician for Park Department
What exactly do you do?
“My primary duties are fertilizing the parks, and spraying for weeds on all of the city-owned green space - with the exception of the golf course. Hillsview has its own team. I also do mosquito control, perform maintenance on all city properties, build playgrounds, mow, weed eat, remove snow, plant grass, build fence, run equipment, remove trees, and other duties as assigned.”
What are your responsibilities?
“The city has six large parks and three smaller parks. Together those total more than 97 acres of green space. I am responsible for spraying weeds and fertilizing almost all of that – all the parks, the sports fields and the other city-owned properties. I also spray for curly pondweed and cattails along our riverfront and ponds. And, I help with mosquito control.
"I’ve been with the city for 10 years this summer, but I’ve only been in this position for about a year. Prior to that, I worked in the Water Department and had a different position with Parks. To treat the grass and water for weeds and to fog for mosquitoes, I’m required to have four different certificates from the state. Then, I’m required to have continuing education hours each year to retain those certificates."
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
“I enjoy finishing a project and seeing people enjoy what I helped build. A couple of years ago, I helped build one of the play pods along the Fourth Street play trail. Just as we were finishing up, there was a daycare provider with a group of kids walking past. She told us they walked past the site every day and were anxiously awaiting its opening. We gave her the green light to try it out and watched 10 little kids instantly scream with excitement and swarm the play pod. It was awesome.”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
“I don’t like seeing vandalism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.