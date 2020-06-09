Get to Know Your City Government

I manage Parks Department employees and work in the field with the team – running equipment, fixing infrastructure, doing construction and maintenance work. I’ve been with the city for 23 years. Almost all of those have been in the Parks Dept., but I’ve had different roles in that time.
What are your responsibilities?The Parks Dept. is varied; that makes my duties quite varied. I diagnose tree and plant diseases on both city and private property, and then treat them accordingly. When the city’s outdoor swimming pool is open, I help maintain it. I also weld broken equipment and fabricate metal work for the parks and city buildings. When needed, I help with mowing, weed trimming, and prepping of city sports fields for regular and tournament play. In the winter, I also help with snow removal.
What is one of the more enjoyable aspects of your job?The pace is fast, which is great! I also like that I am always doing something different or new. We have a lot of green space, sports facilities and city-owned buildings in Pierre. When people think about all of that in aggregate, they are usually surprised by all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making our public spaces look great.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?Usually, snow removal. Though, last summer I collected dead fish that had washed up on the shore of our waterfront parks. That’s in contention for least favorite duty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.