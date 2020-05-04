Sammi Blood - airport rescue firefighter/operations
What exactly do you do?
Being an airport firefighter, my main responsibility is ensuring the safety of passengers and aircrafts. I do this by staffing the fire station during commercial flights and performing required inspections of the runways. During these inspections I am able to look for any problems on the runway - anything that needs to be fixed with the lighting, anything that could be laying out in the grass or near the runway that could cause a problem for a plane, and I’m looking for wildlife to prevent wildlife strikes with the planes. I also mow grass, fix runway lighting, and plow snow. I started as part-time employee in 2015, and then became full-time in 2017. Because we are pretty versatile at everything that we do, we have a very small group of full-time staff.
What are your responsibilities?
I am responsible for doing flight watch when a commercial aircraft is landing or leaving (this is done in shifts with the other staff). I do daily inspections of the airfield, and I do training to maintain my certification. I do tasks that help maintain the airfield and the city properties around the airfield. This includes mowing, weed eating, fixing runway lighting, plowing snow, fixing gates, and replacing wind socks. I am also the wildlife coordinator for the airport. Once a year, I go to a training which talks about bird strikes at various airports, and we go over our wildlife hazard management plans. I then get to come back to our airport and train our staff about how to best manage the wildlife that exists around the airport. I also help fill out our wildlife permits, and I keep track of bird strike reports and our wildlife logs.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I get to be involved in a lot of programs on behalf of the airport and the fire station. That has been really neat. I think there’s a lot of interest in aeronautics, and I like being able to talk about being a firefighter who is closely involved in that field. Hopefully, it can spark an interest in our youth to follow a STEM career in either direction. What could be surprising to some people is that our airport is not like what you see on TV; we don’t have a control tower, we don’t have a radar that is looking for UFO’s;, or anything like that.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
I would say some of our winter storms could be considered the “worst.” The entire crew at the airport works hard to keep our runways open in the winter. We come in really early, stay late, work through storms, or right after bad storms when we can barely get the equipment through deep drifts. We do this not only for the commercial airlines, but for cargo planes and medical flights, too. So, it’s an important part of the job. It’s all part of the job, but the first few hours of trying to get a runway open and in a condition for a plane to safely land on can be stressful. I also don’t like being cold.
