Rex Newling - electrician
What exactly do you do?
I make sure that electrical power is maintained inside all of our city buildings and at all of our traffic lights .I’ve been here about 25 years this summer. Though I’ve worked for a variety of departments, I’ve always been the city’s electrician. In fact, I was the city’s first electrician on staff. Before that they hired out the work or just kind of made do.
What are your responsibilities?
I am the electrician for the city of Pierre, so I am responsible for fixing any and all electrical issues in city- owned buildings, utility wells, traffic lights, street lights, ballfield lights, and scoreboards. Additionally, I’m involved with the wiring for most new construction or remodeling of city-owned property. The work that I do for the Electric Department is just a portion of my workload. Much of my work is for other city departments. When we moved into the new City Hall, I helped out with all the new lighting. I did the lighting for the new storm shelter in Griffin Park; last week, I fixed electrical outlets at the amphitheater. I did the wiring for all of the concession stands at the city-owned sports complexes.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
When time permits, I like working in the electrical shop to build assets for our department. For example, we needed a trailer for all our pipe. So, I deconstructed an old pipe rack, got an axle, and turned the materials into a pipe trailer.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Nothing is too bad. I used to work on the old garbage baler on occasion. That was kind of nasty; it baled about 20,000 tons of garbage a year. The city invested in a new baler about four years ago, so the need for repairs has decreased.
