Ken Onken - baler / equipment operator
What exactly do you do?
I bale solid waste, haul bales to the Pierre Regional Landfill, run the loaders, compactor, top turner, dozer, semi, hook truck, and I run a plow for the Street Department when we have snow events. I have been working for the city going on seven years. The city bales about 20,000 tons of trash each year. So, we’re baling and hauling about 55 tons of trash each day.
What exactly are your responsibilities?
My responsibilities are to safely operate all of that equipment, and to make sure our baling facility and landfill operate smoothly. We also deal with discarded yard waste, trees and the recycling bins. We turn yard waste into compost that we make available for sale. We deal with the concrete and asphalt that gets recycled and sold, and we load that for contractors and members of the public. At the regional landfill, we stack all the bales of garbage that come out of the baling facility and cover them with dirt. We compact, on site, any garbage that hasn’t been baled. And we compact materials from the rubble site. Our solid waste and regional landfill processes are a lot more involved than most people realize. It’s hard to wrap our whole operation into a few paragraphs.
What is one of the most fun aspects of your job?
I get to work with so many people in the city of Pierre. I make sure our community members don’t have to think about garbage once it’s been delivered to the Solid Waste Facility.
What is one of the worst aspects of your job?
Some days the work can get pretty dirty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.