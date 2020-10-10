What exactly do you do?
I am the circulation manager and I run the Interlibrary Loan Program (ILL). I process library reports and statistics that help statistically demonstrate the significance and impact of library services to the community. Each month I report to the Library Board and Library Director how many items were checked out, how many visitors we had, how many patrons we have, how much Wi-Fi was used, how many people used online books and how many activities we offered to the public. In January of each year the data collected from the previous year goes into the Public Library Survey which serves as the library’s annual report that is required by state statute for all designated public libraries in South Dakota.
What are your responsibilities?
I make the staff schedule and train new staff. I am responsible for the cash register transactions, notifying patrons of overdue items on their account and collecting payment from patrons who have damaged items. I work with the South Dakota State Library in conjunction with the ILL program. If a patron needs a book we don’t have, they can request it through the ILL program. Another library will lend the book to us on behalf of the patron. The library has an online reservation system where patrons can request items online. Those requests come to me and I make sure the items get pulled. I answer phone calls, help patrons at the circulation desk, monitor the security cameras, update the procedure manual, assist with employee timeclock approvals and help with whatever needs to be done.
What is one of the more enjoyable aspects of your job?
It is so much fun to work with the elderly people. The best part of the job is seeing how much of an impact reading makes in the lives of the elderly. Reading helps with cognitive health, concentration and memory. I’ve worked for the city for a little over five years. I started out doing the library outreach program in May of 2015 and then moved to my current position in September of 2019.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
Being part of the library is great. Of course there are busy days and stressful situations that arise from time to time, but I am happy to be here.
What’s something about your job that people might find surprising?
Anybody can be a reader. All it takes is finding something to spark your interest. We offer eBooks, print books, audio books, talking books, children’s books, teen books, adult books and large print books. Reading has never been more accessible or available then it is now. We have approximately 80,000 items to choose from at Rawlins Library.
