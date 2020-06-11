With group activities limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks invites nature lovers to participate in a free virtual BioBlitz, June 13-28.
“A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many birds, insects and animal species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time,” said Taniya Bethke, GF&P R3 and education coordinator. “We are asking everyone to join the project and contribute to our knowledge of biodiversity across the state.”
Bethke is the leader of a team of three GF&P experts, who are joined in the project by the South Dakota Discovery Center and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Participation in the BioBlitz is free. Prizes will be awarded to the people who observe the most species of birds, of reptiles/amphibians, mammals, fish, insects/arachnids and plants. Learn more at gfp.sd.gov/bio-blitz. Also, bragging rights will be given to the community that makes the most observations, the state park/recreation area that makes the most observations, and the side of the state (west or east river) with the most observations.
The prize, in every category, is a string backpack. Included in the backpack are a constellation bandana, glow in the dark Nightlife bracelet, glow in the dark keychain, Outdoor Cooking Cookbook and two telescoping marshmallow roasters. An extra prize, dependent on the category, will be in each backpack. The overall winner will also get a pair of binoculars. The winners of each species category get a field guide for the category they won. Also, bragging rights will be given to the community that makes the most observations, the state park/recreation area that makes the most observations, and the side of the state (west or east river) with the most observations.
“This project makes anyone a citizen-scientist,” said Bethke. “Whether a person provides one picture or a thousand, we are so excited to celebrate the biodiversity of our state. Once observations are posted, they can be used right away for scientific research around the world.”
“GF&P has not hosted a BioBlitz before as a state-wide challenge,” said Bethke. “Throughout various stages of social-distancing and quarantining by people, the outdoors has always been an enjoyment. We’ve had to go online with a lot of our outreach programs, and this BioBlitz gives the GF&P a great opportunity to help people do something specific while outdoors. I really love iNaturalist; it’s a social media platform that collects citizen-scientist observations, and anyone can do it. The general-public photos and information can be used for studies, part of a larger study of numbers of species, dates found, their range, etc. And, they could have been photos that the person was going to take anyway.”
“We want everyone to be excited about taking a picture to share — a child or novice taking one of a robin or a dandelion, to an experienced entomologist taking one of a rare insect. The subject can be even pond scum — any living thing can be part of this. We don’t want anyone shying away from showing off our state,” said Bethke.
Anyone can observe and identify species statewide during the event. Participants post their observations using the iNaturalist app under the project name #SDintheField. To sign up for the free event, visit the iNaturalist website (https://www.inaturalist.org/), or download the iNaturalist app to your account. The app explains in clear detail how to post an observation. It even gives tips on how to take identifiable photos and helps you identify what you have found. iNaturalist helps identify plants and animals and connects over 400,000 scientists and naturalists to help users learn more about nature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.