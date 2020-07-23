The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department hosted a free BioBlitz, June 13-28. With group activities limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, GF&P invited nature lovers to participate virtually. The results are in.
“A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many birds, insects and animal species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time,” said Taniya Bethke, GF&P R3 and education coordinator. Everyone could contribute to the project and the gathered knowledge of biodiversity across the state.
Bethke is the leader of a team of three GF&P experts, who were joined in the project by the South Dakota Discovery Center and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
“The bio blitz went way better than we could have imagined. The amount of people who got involved was amazing and we can’t wait to grow this event even bigger next year,” said Kelly Ford, education program assistant. She added that there is no set date for next year, but it will probably be in June again. “We don’t know how this information will be used. Anyone can download the information and use it for their own purposes and research projects.”
Prizes were awarded to the people who observed the most species of birds, of reptiles/amphibians, mammals, fish, insects/arachnids and plants. The winners are: Barbara Muenchau – most mammals observations, Brandon Oberleitner - most fish observations, Kelly Preheim- most bird observations & most overall observations, Aaron Venner - most insects and arachnid observations, Anna Kase - most reptile and amphibian observations, and Kurt Hansen - most plant observations.
The prize, in every category, was a string backpack. Included in the backpack were a constellation bandana, glow in the dark Nightlife bracelet, glow in the dark keychain, Outdoor Cooking Cookbook and two telescoping marshmallow roasters. An extra prize, dependent on the category, was in each backpack. The overall winner also received a pair of binoculars. The winners of each species category got a field guide for the category they won.
Also, bragging rights were given to the community that made the most observations, the state park/recreation area that made the most observations, and the side of the state (west or east river) with the most observations. The location winners were Stanley County, Custer State Park, and West River.
“This project makes anyone a citizen-scientist,” said Bethke. “Whether a person provides one picture or a thousand, we are so excited to celebrate the biodiversity of our state. Once observations are posted, they can be used right away for scientific research around the world.”
“GF&P has not hosted a BioBlitz before as a state-wide challenge,” said Bethke. “We’ve had to go online with a lot of our outreach programs, and this BioBlitz gave the GF&P a great opportunity to help people do something specific while outdoors. I really love iNaturalist; it’s a social media platform that collects citizen-scientist observations, and anyone can do it. The general-public photos and information can be used for studies, part of a larger study of numbers of species, dates found, their range, etc. And, they could have been photos that the person was going to take anyway.”
Anyone could observe and identify species. Participants post their observations using the iNaturalist app under the project name #SDintheField. iNaturalist helps identify plants and animals and connects over 400,000 scientists and naturalists to help users learn more about nature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.