The July 4th holiday means time on the water for boaters across the state. With the increase in boater activity on the water, there is also an increase in the number of boating incidents and fatalities. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is participating in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend.
GF&P is on heightened alert for boating-under-the-influence infractions, especially over the July 4th holiday. Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints.
“Each year, our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” said Joe Keeton, law enforcement specialist for GF&P. “Our job is to protect those we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers and anyone who visits our waters is able to enjoy their time safely”
In South Dakota, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher. GF&P personnel remind boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket.
Operation Dry Water is a year-round awareness and enforcement campaign. Its goal is reducing the number of alcohol and drug related accidents and fatalities, through increased recreational boater awareness and stronger & more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.
