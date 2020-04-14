Gilberson's 25th anniversary on SD Supreme Court

South Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson delivered his last State of the Judiciary address on Jan. 15. That day happened to be his wife's, Deborah's, birthday. State law requires Gilbertson to retire before or on Jan. 5, 2021. This keeps him — by four days — from delivering the 2021 State of the Judiciary message.

David Gilbertson became a justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court on April 17, 1995. On April 17, he will observe his 25th anniversary on the highest court in South Dakota. For the last 19 years, he has served as chief justice.

According to Greg Sattizahn of the Unified Judicial System, this is the longest term of service by an individual justice since the current constitutional provisions were enacted in 1972.

“During the past 25 years, it has been the highest honor of my life to serve the citizens of South Dakota as a Justice," Gilbertson said. "I tried my best, and how well I did I will leave to the evaluation of others."

"Each year has brought with it new challenges. The most recent challenge of COVID-19 and trying to keep the courts of South Dakota open is a crisis I never imagined I would have to face," Gilbertson said. "However, the dedicated service by the judges and employees of South Dakota’s judicial system is making that happen.”

