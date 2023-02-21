Local Girl Scouts have launched into their cookie season, to the delight of sweet tooths in the area. This is one of their largest fundraising events throughout the year. It helps fund the many activities and events that help the scouts learn, benefit their communities, and have fun.
Tiniquia Adams with the Pierre area Girls Scouts said in-person cookie sales began last weekend.
“We’re hoping to sell all of our cookies for the cookie season. My goal for I guess one of my troops, I actually have two troops, is to have top cookie sales in the area. So to do that, we bundle, we go to different places,” Adams said.
She utilizes social media to get the word out about where they’ll be setting up shop.
“For the little ones, I do a kindergarten troop. This is our first year, so just get the experience of learning how to sell cookies and how to be a go-getter,” Adams said.
She hopes that this fundraiser, going on through mid-April, will churn out new female entrepreneurs in the process.
Funds raised from each box of cookies stays in the local community, helping with a range of experiences — from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
Local Girl Scouts are looking for growth this year — in cookie sales and membership.
The Girl Scouts service unit manager for Pierre said local troops have more than 20,000 boxes to sell but will probably finish closer to 27,000.
Troop engagement specialist with Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons said there are 145 Girl Scouts in 18 troops in the Pierre area, with 90 adult leaders.
On the Boy Scout side of things, Troop 27 has three new Eagle Scouts to add to their ranks. Ben DeVaney, Alex Schaefbauer and Skyler Ruth all reached the organization's highest achievement.
Each Scout put in more than 100 hours each of planning, preparing, organizing and leading other Scouts and Adults in completing these projects.
DeVaney, 16, worked with the Izaak Walton League and found that they needed all of their benches preserved. He led a small group of scouts and adults in retrieving all of the benches, looking them over, cleaning, fixing, staining and varnishing them in order to ensure that they could be used for a long time.
DeVaney received his Eagle on Sept. 24.
Schaefbauer, 15, assisted the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in fixing, stripping and staining the privacy fence around their building. He also led a small group of scouts and adults in planting a few plants around the backyard and cleaning out the weeds behind the building.
Schaefbauer received his Eagle on Feb. 11.
Skyler Ruth, 18, led a small group of scouts and adults working with the Izaak Walton and Shooting Sports to build shadow boxes to display all the awards the group has received over the years, with some room to spare for future awards.
Ruth received his Eagle on Feb. 11.
A Court of Honor will be held for these three Eagle Scouts April 2 at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Troop 27 currently has seven Life Scouts, which is the last step before being presented to a Board of Review for their Eagle. Some of these Life Scouts have finished their projects, some have begun planning their projects, while others are still working on choosing their projects.
