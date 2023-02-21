Cookie sales
Cookie sales begin for Pierre area Girl Scouts.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Local Girl Scouts have launched into their cookie season, to the delight of sweet tooths in the area. This is one of their largest fundraising events throughout the year. It helps fund the many activities and events that help the scouts learn, benefit their communities, and have fun.

Tiniquia Adams with the Pierre area Girls Scouts said in-person cookie sales began last weekend.

Girl Scouts
Local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies around town, like the entranceway at Runnings, through mid-March.
