Nine Georgia Morse Middle School students have met the Northwest Evaluation Association stretch goal in all three subjects (reading, math, and language arts) in March. Two sixth graders, six seventh graders, and one eighth grader excelled in the NWEA, the district formative assessment tool used in kindergarten through 10th grades.
“Obviously this was quite a feat by the nine who met the goal,” said GMMS Principal Kyley Cumbow.
“This assessment is taken by all of our students, and actually K-8, three times a year,” Cumbow said. “It helps drive instruction and provides parents and teachers with both an achievement component along with growth. The Middle School is emphasizing the growth of students as this is achievable for all students. One set standard score on an assessment is more difficult for students who already struggle in school, however when we focus on growth, all students have the chance to succeed. Pierre’s average growth is significantly above the national average so the ‘stretch goal’ that is presented to students is a mixture between the national norm and the ‘norm’ for GMMS students in years past. Like I said, to achieve this recognition, these students demonstrated that high growth in all three subject areas. That is quite impressive.
“NWEA is a common assessment tool across South Dakota, and Pierre has been using it for years now," Cumbow said. "As a parent of a middle schooler, I can see my 7th grader’s NWEA scores (three times a year) back to elementary school. As a parent, I can monitor his growth, and if he is hitting ‘benchmarks’ set out by the research-based assessment tool."
