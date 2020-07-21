The Fishing Crew, operators of the annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament, presented a $1,500 donation to the Pierre Fire Rescue Squad.
Pierre Rescue Squad provides some assistance to the event, which is stationed out of Spring Creek near Pierre every year. The donation to the Rescue Crew comes from a 50/50 ‘board’ drawing entered by many of the fishing teams. The tournament has been going since 1975. The 2020 tournament was July 18-19.
According to Ian Paul, chief of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, the Pierre Rescue Squad will most likely use the donation to update equipment on the rescue boats.
Curt Underhill is the owner of the Fishing Crew, a tournament promotional business. Underhill, personally, has been the coordinator of this tournament for the last 10 years. “We had 150 two-person teams this year. We were full,” said Underhill. “We had nine different states represented, with Team North Dakota - Rick Schock from N.D. fishing with Rick Geffre from Pierre - taking the traveling trophy. We’ve had as many as 13 states represented. One year, that trophy made it all the way to Mexico.”
Gov. Kristi Noem was on hand to present the trophies. This is the first time since the late 80s or early 90s in which the governor has been free to attend the South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament, said Underhill.
All the caught fish were donated to Fishermen Against Hunger. The two-day tournament saw 983 fish weighed in, totaling 1,989.29 pounds. Each team member may catch and keep four fish per day, thus eight fish per team per day, with only six being weighed in for tournament purposes. Of these, only two can be over 20 inches long, and the others between 15-20 inches long. This year’s winners - Tyson Keller and Duane Hjelm from Pierre - had 12 fish total weigh in at 36.55 pounds. That makes Keller and Hjelm winners of the 46th tournament, as well as the 45th and the 40th. “Hometown boys made back-to-back wins,” said Underhill.
Another donation presentation, of around $2,000, will be held this coming weekend for the Weber family. Lee Weber recently drowned; where the PVFD and the Rescue Squad were joined by a large part of the community in recovering Weber.
