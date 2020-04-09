The traditional graduation ceremony for the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s latest class of troopers in the rotunda of the State Capitol will have to wait for a later date, but recruits have completed their extensive training and are on duty.
Thursday, April 9, was scheduled to be the graduation ceremony for Class No. 62. The ceremonies include recognition and honors often from the governor, the cabinet secretary for the Department of Public Safety and other officials.
The recruit’s spouses or children often do the actual pinning on of the graduates’ badges. The public congratulates the recruits, and many photos are taken of each recruit in front of their new Highway Patrol car or sport utility vehicle.
For safety reasons due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be held on a later date to be announced later.
All Department of Public Safety offices, including driver exam stations and the Pierre central office, are closed to the public until May 31, in accordance with the governor’s executive order.
Still, the 12 graduate recruits were in Pierre to officially have their badges pinned on by Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the patrol. They also received their patrol vehicles and other equipment. According to Tony Mangan with public safety, the new troopers then headed to their duty stations to begin their trooper careers.
“The Highway Patrol recruit graduation is a symbolic rite of passage, and it is important that everyone’s hard work and dedication is recognized,” Miller said. “Not having a graduation ceremony right now does not diminish what these recruits have accomplished. They are ready to serve our state and we are proud of them.”
Class No. 62 graduates — 11 men and one woman — and their duty stations are:
Nathan Moore, Pierre.
Troy Archambeault, Faith.
Patrick Barnes, Murdo.
Colt Frerich, Wall.
Dylan Herr, Huron.
Taran Hunt, Rapid City.
John Marnette, Redfield.
Paul Pelayo, Winner.
Kurt Pickard, Chamberlain.
Louis Plunkett, Rapid City.
Samantha Pulse, Parkston.
Cody Sellhorst, Philip.
The patrol maintains headquarters in Pierre, along with various duty stations. Headquarters encompasses the training and professional standards division, the aircraft unit, the Motor Carrier Division and the Law Enforcement Training Center. The Highway Patrol’s five districts are:
District One, which services the regions around Aberdeen, Huron, Pierre, Watertown and the Glacial Lakes area.
District Two, which covers Sioux Falls and the surrounding regions of Chamberlain, Brookings, Mitchell and Vermillion.
District Three, which covers the western half of South Dakota.
District Four, Motor Carrier, which is enforcement statewide.
District Five, Special Services, which has statewide capacity with the police service dog unit and specialized criminal and drug interdiction.
Today, there are 197 members of the patrol.
