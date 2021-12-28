Baking and binge-watching baking shows have always been a hobby for Hope Karels. It wasn’t until two years ago that the Grant County 4-H’er felt the urge to perfect her cupcake confectionery skills.
“I always loved to watch baking shows when I was younger, and I suddenly just wanted to frost cupcakes,” Karels said. “I was surprised to find out that baking was a lot of science. I was challenged by temperatures during the summer. Frosting is very picky, and I had to always be cautious of it.”
Cautiousness turned to cleverness as Karels not only mastered her hobby but also decided to build a business out of it.
“The community has been very supportive to buy my cupcakes at the weekly farmer’s market in Milbank,” Karels said. “Just recently I have started a Facebook page, HK Cupcakes.”
That ingenuity also led Karels to a purple ribbon for her Mastery Showcase exhibit at the 2021 State Fair. New this year, the Mastery Showcase is a premier exhibit experience for non-livestock-project-oriented 4-H youth. It highlights the ability of 4-H youth to meet South Dakota’s timely challenges and offers customized projects of significant merit.
According to South Dakota 4-H Program Director Tim Tanner, while South Dakota 4-H has made significant strides in recent years to enhance “youth voice” opportunities for older youth, this initiative strengthens “youth mastery” opportunities and challenges them throughout the entirety of their 4-H careers.
