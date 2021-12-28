Hope Karels

Karels gives credit to the 4-H Mastery Showcase project for narrowing down her future career aspirations. She plans to go to college for business and would then like to start her own bakery.

 Hope Karels

Baking and binge-watching baking shows have always been a hobby for Hope Karels. It wasn’t until two years ago that the Grant County 4-H’er felt the urge to perfect her cupcake confectionery skills.

“I always loved to watch baking shows when I was younger, and I suddenly just wanted to frost cupcakes,” Karels said. “I was surprised to find out that baking was a lot of science. I was challenged by temperatures during the summer. Frosting is very picky, and I had to always be cautious of it.”

Cautiousness turned to cleverness as Karels not only mastered her hobby but also decided to build a business out of it.

“The community has been very supportive to buy my cupcakes at the weekly farmer’s market in Milbank,” Karels said. “Just recently I have started a Facebook page, HK Cupcakes.”

That ingenuity also led Karels to a purple ribbon for her Mastery Showcase exhibit at the 2021 State Fair. New this year, the Mastery Showcase is a premier exhibit experience for non-livestock-project-oriented 4-H youth. It highlights the ability of 4-H youth to meet South Dakota’s timely challenges and offers customized projects of significant merit.

According to South Dakota 4-H Program Director Tim Tanner, while South Dakota 4-H has made significant strides in recent years to enhance “youth voice” opportunities for older youth, this initiative strengthens “youth mastery” opportunities and challenges them throughout the entirety of their 4-H careers.

