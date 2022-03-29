The weather pattern this winter and looking forward to spring has been warmer and drier across South Dakota. With the dry conditions from last year carrying into this winter, pastures have been grazed shorter and hay supplies are tight in many situations.
This scenario can result in the perfect storm for challenges with grass tetany and ranchers need to be proactive in mitigating risk. With warmer temperatures, cool-season grasses will green up quickly when precipitation comes. With the lack of dormant, standing forage in many pastures, cows will be selecting the lush green grass, increasing the risk of grass tetany for cows in early lactation.
Further increasing that risk is cool-season grasses, such as crested wheatgrass, Kentucky bluegrass and bromes that grow rapidly. Understanding risk factors and knowing how to mitigate risk are key.
Grass tetany is a metabolic disorder associated with grazing lush, rapidly growing pastures, resulting in low concentrations of blood magnesium, which results in nerve impulse failure in animals. With adequate moisture and warm temperatures, grasses grow rapidly.
Grass tetany isn’t normally seen until May, however, taking steps early to prevent it will be more effective in the long run. It is never too early to plan and ensure proper management practices are in place.
Understanding factors that influence the progression of grass tetany can help manage risk. These factors include:
Low magnesium coupled with a high potassium content of rapidly growing forages.
The high crude protein content of forages.
Bad weather, storms, stress, etc., that cause cattle to be “off feed” for 24-48 hours.
Lactation decreases magnesium and calcium levels as they are transferred to the calf through milk.
Various combinations of the above factors — resulting in low blood magnesium or calcium.
Older, lactating cows with calves younger than 2 months old have the greatest susceptibility to tetany. Mature cows are less able to mobilize magnesium from their bones to maintain blood magnesium levels.
Additionally, cows within two months of calving have higher requirements for calcium and magnesium due to lactation. Steers, heifers, dry cows, cows with calves older than 4 months old and bulls are less susceptible.
Prevention is key to minimizing risks associated with lactating cows grazing lush pastures. Options for prevention include:
Delay turn-out until plants are 4- to 6-inches tall.
Provide a high magnesium supplement containing 8-12 percent magnesium at 3-4 ounces daily intake starting two to three weeks prior to turnout. For a cooked molasses product with a recommended intake of approximately 1 pound per day, the guaranteed analysis for magnesium should be approximately 4 percent. Read the label to ensure adequate magnesium levels, know recommended intake and monitor consumption.
Provide hay while cattle are grazing lush pastures. However, cattle are not likely to eat hay unless forced to do so. Dry forages can provide additional magnesium and calcium.
If the water source is a tank, soluble magnesium salts can be added, such as magnesium acetate, magnesium chloride, and magnesium sulfate — Epsom salts.
A long-term approach is to incorporate more legumes into pasture mixes as legumes have higher magnesium and calcium than do immature grasses, resulting in a better balance across the pasture.
Death from grass tetany can occur very rapidly, therefore symptoms may not be observed. Symptoms progress during 4-8 hours as follows: grazing away from the herd, irritability, muscle twitching in the flank, wide-eyed and staring, muscular incoordination, staggering, collapse, thrashing, head thrown back, coma and finally death. Affected animals should be handled calmly because stress can cause sudden death.
Treatment options are available, but the effectiveness depends on the clinical stage when it is administered. If treatment is started one or two hours after clinical signs develop, the results are usually a quick recovery. Treatment is not effective if delayed until the coma stage.
Grass tetany can be treated with an intravenous dextrose-based commercial preparation of magnesium and calcium purchased from a local veterinarian.
Remember cattle are more susceptible to grass tetany in the spring with weather events increasing risk. Determine and implement prevention practices, monitor cattle for symptoms, and treat as soon as possible according to a protocol developed with your veterinarian.
Adele Harty is a cow and calf field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension. For more information, contact Harty at 605-394-1722 or adele.harty@sdstate.edu or another cow and calf field specialist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.