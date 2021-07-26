Grasslands in South Dakota will continue to dry down as we progress through the summer months. However, this normal trend has been accelerated by the ongoing drought conditions across much of the state.
With their grassland food source being depleted earlier than usual, grasshoppers are moving into nearby crops in search of green vegetation. In parts of western South Dakota, grasshopper nymphs have already been observed in sunflower fields feeding on the young plants.
These grasshopper populations will be a rising concern as they develop into adults and their appetite increases. Therefore, it is important to begin monitoring sunflower fields now to ensure that grasshopper populations do not reduce yields.
The best way to scout for grasshoppers in sunflower is to visually estimate the number of grasshoppers present in one square yard and repeat the process for several areas of the field. Field margins can be scouted using a sweep net — 30-45 nymphs or 8-14 adults warrant an insecticide application to reduce the populations.
Defoliation estimates can also be used to determine if treatment is necessary. During the R1-R5 growth stages, treatment should be considered at an average of 20 percent defoliation throughout the field.
If grasshoppers are observed feeding on the sunflower heads later in the season, populations are likely above the threshold. This type of feeding will greatly reduce sunflower yield.
When applying insecticides to manage grasshopper populations, we recommend using the highest labeled rate for the selected products — especially when managing the adults. For a list of products available for treating sunflower, review the 2021 South Dakota Pest Management Guide: Alfalfa and Oilseeds.
Hard copies are available for free at your nearest SDSU Extension office or online at https://extension.sdstate.edu/sites/default/files/2020-12/P-00008.pdf.
Patrick Wagner is an entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
