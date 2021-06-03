While serving with the Liverpool City Mission, I often worked alongside another fellow missioner at the homeless shelter. Our ‘city mission’ responsibilities were two-fold. My friend’s unique work assignment was chief cook at Jubilee Chapel where the homeless, poor and needy would congregate for a hot meal. Many of the street-clients also carried out tinned items, fresh clothing and perhaps some much-needed counsel.
My shelter assignment was in the men’s clothing closet.
Each city missioner, with the LCM, also pastored an assigned church which, years before, had been strategically placed in some of Liverpool’s poorest and most deprived areas. My friend’s church was a former Brethren assembly in the Tuebrook district of Liverpool’s northeast quadrant. He, himself a Brethren, was likable, gentle, kind, an extremely accomplished cook and Biblically legalistic. He was long on compassion but a tad deficient when it came to extending grace. Still, I liked him and his dear wife, and when opportunity presented itself, I always benefited from being in his presence.
Evangelism, to most old-time Brethren, didn’t rank high on the priority ladder. Church attendance at this particular city mission church was, for many years, stagnant. As the pastor, he commissioned a huge sign printed and placed on the street side of the building which, in large KJV English letter, read: “Is it nothing to you, all ye that pass by?”
Rather than influencing those who would pass by, the scripture sign brought either jeers of laughter or head-scratching confusion. When extending pearls of wisdom from God’s timeless Word it might not be a bad thing to consider present day community relevance.
Indeed, to a hurried world the urgency of the Gospel is nothing. It was certainly the right scripture but perhaps displayed in the wrong setting.
Lamentations 1:12. “Is it nothing to you, all ye that pass by? behold, and see if there be any sorrow like unto my sorrow, which is done unto me, wherewith the LORD hath afflicted me in the day of his fierce anger.”
Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, now in Palatka Florida.
