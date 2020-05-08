South Dakota State University Extension experts have established COVID-19 guidelines for community gardens.
“Producing nutritious foods close to home at a community garden may be more practical and relevant than ever. Food prices are soaring in some locations, even as peoples’ incomes are shrinking,” said Lauren Pierce, SDSU Extension family & community health field specialist. “Similar to other everyday activities that we need to do differently, we also need to shift the way we approach community gardening.”
“We can have a productive community gardening season this year by taking extra precautionary steps such as practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings,” Pierce said. “The benefits of community gardening cannot be overstated and we may find that it is an imperative support to our communities now more than ever.”
SDSU Extension is recommending the these community garden guidelines:
- Follow local and state ordinances. Guidelines may change as more is learned about COVID-19, so stay up on changes.
- If ill or if exposed to someone who is, stay at home.
- Gardeners and visitors should wash or sanitize hands before and ending garden work.
- Sanitize items that are used and/or touched on a regular basis. This could include shared tools, hoses, water spigots, tables, bins, buckets and gates.
- Encourage the use of drip irrigation systems to minimize handling of hoses.
- If feasible, create alleyways between each garden plot and widen pathways to facilitate distancing.
- The 10-person limit may need to be adjusted depending on the size of the garden. Also consider utilizing a schedule to stagger garden visitors and workers.
- Wear a mask or cloth face covering to protect others and yourself.
Follow food safety considerations when handling and consuming garden produce. “The CDC states that it seems unlikely that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food,” Pierce said. “However, it is still important to continue to practice basic fruit and vegetable washing guidelines.” Wash hands before washing fruits and vegetables. Wash all produce, regardless of whether or not you are going to eat the peel. When you cut into a fruit or vegetable without washing it first, germs from the skin can contaminate the inside of the produce.
