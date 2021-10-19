A GOOD EXCUSE: Need a good reason to treat yourself to some ice cream? Well, you have one coming up on Oct. 28 when the Dairy Queen on Sioux Avenue holds its Miracle Treat Day. The location will donate $1 for every Blizzard and Blizzard coupon sold. General Manager Jen Uecker said this is the fourth year they've raised money for the Children's Miracle Network at Sanford's Children Hospital in Sioux Falls. She expects this year's Treat Day to tip the grand total to more than $50,000. So plan your cheat day accordingly and feel good about treating yourself to some ice cream.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: If you enjoy history as much as I do, here are some notable points that happened on this day. In 1781, Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia. The surrender was a big win for Gen. George Washington and effectively ended the American Revolution. Today also marked the start of Napoleon's retreat from Russia in 1812, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa in 2003, Confederate soldiers based in Canada made their way into Vermont and robbed three banks in 1864 and John Jay swore in as the country's first U.S. Supreme Court chief justice in 1789. The Encyclopedia Britannica updates daily, so have some fun and check what happened in history on your special days. And here's a little weather history from the National Weather Service. On Oct. 19, 1982, an early snowstorm dropped 3-12 inches of wet snow on the southeastern corner of South Dakota, with 20-40 mph winds knocking the temperature to around zero. Don't worry about a repeat. Today's forecast calls for a 60-degree high in the Pierre area. But tomorrow is bleak, with the forecast calling for a 42-degree high and rain.
IT'S A THING: You might not be familiar with bodega cats, but they exist and they are awesome. I came across a Twitter feed dedicated to spreading photos of them from all over the globe. For the uninitiated, bodegas are neighborhood convenience and food shops common in New York City, but they exist everywhere. Owners keep cats in the building as a natural way to control pests. I lived next to a shop with a bodega cat named Emma, and it was always jarring to see her paw slap my hand away while hiding behind shelf product -- without warning because that's what cats do. If you use Twitter, take a break from the toxic comments and enjoy the bodega cat feed. It's a great use of the internet and a fun way to de-stress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.