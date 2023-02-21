Antiques Roadshow, eat your heart out because central South Dakota has its share of antique firearms.

Between the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association and the South Dakota National Guard Museum, there’s a bounty of history in physical form. While one can procure a new firearm from Runnings or the basement of Dakotamart, being able to put eyes and hands on historical relics is rare.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments