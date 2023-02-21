Antiques Roadshow, eat your heart out because central South Dakota has its share of antique firearms.
Between the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association and the South Dakota National Guard Museum, there’s a bounty of history in physical form. While one can procure a new firearm from Runnings or the basement of Dakotamart, being able to put eyes and hands on historical relics is rare.
The annual DTGCA show brought dozens of vendors and a few hundred interested people to the Ramkota in Pierre on Saturday and Sunday, with historic weapons the stars of the show.
The Gun Collectors were organized in 1962 and have held shows in several cities in the Dakotas, according to organizer Steve Livermore. Its membership donates money, mostly to youth groups, such as the junior shooter clubs in Pierre and Fort Pierre with ties to 4-H clubs. Firearms dealers and accessories makers such as scopes, suppressors, along with antique dealers showcased their inventories.
A lot of the vendors were history-focused.
Gun collector Kelly Jensen had a French Charleville at his table, originally belonging to Gen. Ethan Hitchcock of the confederacy. He explained how the French supplied them to the rebel army.
What he said made it interesting is that it has an English tower lock on it. While they weren’t originally made with them, they would be added as they were stripped off old ones.
