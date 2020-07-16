Sara Haack, Pierre, graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Haack earned a Bachelor of Science in biokinetics. She is the daughter of Paul and Carla Bachand. Bethel U. is a leader in Christ-centered higher education, with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs.

