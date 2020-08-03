Hoping to get people out and about after months of staying inside because of COVID-19, the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre hosted a Road To The River half marathon event Sunday morning, August 2. The 13.1-mile run began at the amphitheater in Steamboat Park. The 92 registered participants did a loop on LaFramboise Island, then continued eastward on the bike path (Lewis & Clark Trail) to the mainland beach recreation area across from Farm Island. They turned around to finish back at the starting line.
The morning began with doughnuts, stretching and camaraderie. At the finish line, each person received a finisher medal and a bag of healthy treats.
This inaugural run hosted people from across the state and from out-of-state, according to YMCA CEO Aaron Fabel. The course was primarily flat, with a few gradual inclines and declines.
“People are looking to do something, and running events have become a ritual. Even with COVID, we made it work. We were pretty excited about the turnout. We had 92 registered across seven states,” Fabel said. The half marathon was originally planned for 90 runners, but a few extras beat the wire on registering. “People came to watch, encouraging the runners; being motivational. We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve gotten. We are planning to do this again, maybe every year.”
The first-place male finisher was Hayden Shaffer, with a time of 1:28:51. The first-place female finisher was Joyce Wesley Fletcher, with a time of 1:35:39.
Road To The River continues on Thursday, Aug. 6, with Fort Pierre Tourism hosting a downtown “Fort Pierre Summer Nights” on Deadwood Street. Fort Pierre Summer Nights also run Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. and lasting to approximately 7:30 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, “Road to the River Crazy Days” is on lower Pierre Street, which will be cordoned off to vehicle traffic.
“Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be vendors, lots of family-friendly activities sponsored by different entities throughout the community, and a live band,” Historic Pierre Street Association Vice President April Stromer said. Her organization is sponsoring this event. “Then, from 10 p.m. to closing, the Longbranch will have another band. Saturday starts at 9 a.m., with that evening having another street dance. It’s a good way to get out and have fun, and to shop and support local businesses.”
Along with vendors and street dances, the Historic Pierre Street Association will host activities, with the water games including a dunk tank, and even a bean-bag-toss tournament. The live bands include DakotaRising, Eclipse, and No Worries.
Also on Aug. 7-8, the Street Masters car club will host its 31st annual Dam Run, with activities in Pierre and Fort Pierre. The Street Masters already have on their activity lineup a Gearhead Meet and Greet at the Expo Center, Fastest Coaster Gravity Drags, a Capital Complex Show n’ Shine at the Expo Center, Poker Run and more.
