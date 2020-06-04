Ella Hand will receive a $1,000 Golden West Scholarship for 2020.
A 2020 graduate of Stanley County High School, Hand is the daughter of Michael and Michelle Hand. During high school, she was involved in sports and other extracurricular activities. Hand plans to attend South Dakota State University to pursue a degree in Biology.
“Golden West scholarships are awarded to students who excel in school and in the community,” said Golden West General Manager Denny Law. “We’re proud to help students like Ella further their education and become a leader of tomorrow.”
Now in its 22nd year, the Golden West scholarship program awards $1,000 scholarships to 45 graduating seniors, one for each high school in the Golden West exchanges plus one at-large scholarship.
