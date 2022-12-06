The Short Grass Arts Council held their second Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday, offering people an alternative to traditional gifts this season.

Buying from big box stores creates cookie cutter communities and local businesses lose out on revenue. On top of that, buying something locally made could offer something unique and more thoughtful.

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

