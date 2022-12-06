One of the vendors at the Handmade Holiday Market Fest was Jusy Mulungi Cosmetics. Owner Justine Frederick makes her own handmade soaps, lotions and bath bombs. More information can be found on her website jusy.us.
One of the vendors at the Handmade Holiday Market Fest was Jusy Mulungi Cosmetics. Owner Justine Frederick makes her own handmade soaps, lotions and bath bombs. More information can be found on her website jusy.us.
The Short Grass Arts Council held their second Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday, offering people an alternative to traditional gifts this season.
Buying from big box stores creates cookie cutter communities and local businesses lose out on revenue. On top of that, buying something locally made could offer something unique and more thoughtful.
Council president Katie Dwyer was on hand, not only to play her ukulele but to champion the handmade artists and artisans. She emphasizes the importance of the artists selling their wares themselves, as opposed to resellers.
“Every item here was made or customized here in central South Dakota,” she said. “This is kind of our way of giving local artists an extra opportunity to make some money for the holidays, as well as give the community an opportunity to buy from creators instead of big businesses.”
Cindy Deadrick, board member on the council, values the importance of putting a face and name to a product.
“When one goes to Walmart or Dollar Tree, you are not meeting the person who made the item, if it was even handmade to begin with,” she said.
Danette Zickrick was on hand while her husband, Mark, was loading in some handcrafted lamps from the truck. The two sell goods as CraftyZGoods, with various custom fixtures and sewn goods, many of which are inspired by albums.
“Mark is not a musician, but he loves music and everything to do with it,” Danette said.
They’re both avid thrift store shoppers, using the album covers and vinyl itself to create the unique gifts. That being said, no records were harmed in the making of this art.
“He would never cut up or ruin a playable album,” she said.
They’re retired and take a lot of road trips, so this helps not only supplement their income but gives them a fun hobby to boot.
“You won’t find anything like this in Walmart or anywhere else for that matter,” Danette said.
People will buy gifts based on records that they listened to growing up.
Sugar & Spice Bakeshop was there selling custom cookies by third generation baker Chloe Martell. While one might look for the most easily accessible option, purchasing one of Chloe’s colorful confections offers a more profound one.
“This is me fulfilling my dream, providing a service to the community that some people aren’t able to do themselves,” she said.
Of the plethora of options at the show, there are some with vibrant designs in the holiday theme. Homemade, with gluten-free options show that she caters a little bit to everyone.
Bookish Art had watercolor cards, bookmarks and stationary items designed by Hannah Houdyshell. Her hope is that her work adds a little touch of hands-on art to those in the community.
“I like to do things that people can touch and feel and take with them, and not feel like that they’re in a gallery and feel standoffish,” Houdyshell said.
She prefers to create smaller pieces that can travel easily “and you can take out every year and have a memory with.” One of the more frequent questions she gets is if she does all the work herself, something she proudly admits to.
“It’s all out of my mind,” Houdyshell said.
Watercolors and papercut are her preferred medium, with many of her ideas coming from children’s books.
As everyone looks to the cold months ahead, artisans working on their craft will continue to provide everyone in Pierre with art to warm our hearths.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.