At 12:30 p.m. the day after the election, with votes still being tallied in some precincts, the race for the Public Utilities Commission seat showed incumbent Republican Gary Hanson distinctly ahead of challengers Democrat Remi Bald Eagle and Libertarian Devin Saxon. There were 622 precincts of 693 totally counted, and the other 71 were partially counted. Hanson maintained 69% of the vote, with Bald Eagle holding 25% and Saxon holding 5% of the 361,408 votes.
Hanson, currently the chairman of the PUC, was previously elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014. Now, his next term starts in 2021. The other two PUC commissioners are vice-chairman Chris Nelson, whose current term ends in 2023, and Commissioner Kristie Fiegen, whose current term ends in 2025.
“Right now, I’m running around town taking down signs,” Hanson said by phone. “I am very happy about the voting results. I believe we had a real strong background, experience and knowledge. And, accomplishments that we have done for the entire time I’ve been in office were received by the voters.”
“I appreciate that the candidates ran a clean campaign. I have a strong distaste for a mud-slinging type of campaign. Some people get into that. I prefer to stay away from the negative. We all promoted our positives, without attacking each other,” Hanson added.
“It is not likely that I will run again. I hope that whoever gets elected to this position will be a strong consumer advocate as well as fiscally responsible and environmentally astute,” Hanson continued.
“Generally, citizens are interested in renewable energy that is economically responsible and doesn’t interfere with their quality of life. I will be pushing for very much the same things: making certain that our utilities are responsibly priced, safe and reliable. Additionally, that we are environmentally conscious. And, that we do not allow other states’ policies and laws to increase the cost of our electricity. I appreciate the citizens’ faith and trust that they have placed in me,” Hanson concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.