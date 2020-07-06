Lawn chairs and picnic blankets filled the lawn in front of the bandshell in Pierre’s Steamboat Park on Saturday. Many people took in the free concert, which was concurrent with individual, and still spectacular, fireworks along the Missouri River. Just after the concert, the big fireworks from Fort Pierre joined in with the other fireworks to fill the sky and reflect on the water.
“One down and four to go,” said Larry Johnson, director of the Capital City Band, of the band’s season opener on July 4. “I thought the band did well, for not having performed in six months.” For some of the band’s musical selections, it was joined in with select vocalists.
“This week’s concert is full of fun western music.” The free concert, always at the Steamboat Park amphitheater, is back to Wednesdays at 8 p.m. “Grab your chaps and spurs for a wild ride, as the Capital City Band heads west to salute our great American western heritage,” said Johnson. “The band will perform a variety of songs from movies, TV shows, musicals, and classical compositions inspired by high-spirited cowboys and their steeds who told the story of the romance of the American west. Bring your lawn chair and a friend and join us in the park for an evening of fast-paced, American bred music.”
The list of scheduled songs includes: “The Man from Snowy River” by Bruce Rowlands, “Rawhide” by Ned Washington, “Western One-Step” by Robert Russell Bennett, “Shackelford Banks (Tale of Wild Mustangs)” by Jay Bocook, “The Cowboys” by John Williams, “Oklahoma” by Richard Rodgers, “Laramie” by David Schaffer, “Best of the West” by Michael Story, “Prairiesong” by Carl Strommen, and “They Went Thataway” by Paul Jennings.
