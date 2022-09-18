Marriage didn't cross Roland Kleinschmidt's mind until he got a draft notice in August 1952. That's when the then 21-year-old asked his girlfriend of six months whether she wanted to get married before he left for Korea or after his return.
A week later, on Sept. 4, 1952, Roland and the former 18-year-old Betty Vogelgesang wed at Highmore Methodist Church. Earlier in September, friends and family celebrated the Harrold couple's 70th wedding anniversary at the Harrold Gym.
"I thought I needed a country girl and she was raised on a farm," Roland said about his early attraction to Betty. "(I knew) my life's work was going to be on the farm and she fit in pretty good."
As for Betty, she liked that Roland was "tall, dark and handsome."
"He was 6-foot-2 and always wore a white cowboy hat," the couple's son, Lee Kleinschmidt, said.
Roland and Betty raised three children and operated a 5,000-acre farm south of Harrold until about 20 years ago. Roland, 91, and Betty, who turns 89 on Sunday, have lived in the same home on that farm for 57 years.
Roland was born on Oct. 19, 1930, on a farm in Blunt and had three siblings. His father farmed and raised dairy cows, chickens and pigs. That was during the Dirty '30s, when severe drought and massive dust storms had long-term economic impacts on the region.
"I don't remember ever going hungry, but my folks struggled to put food on the table," Roland said.
Tired of grasshoppers and dust storms, Roland's father moved the family to Minnesota. They returned to South Dakota two years later after experiencing flooding from the Mississippi River.
"Dad decided he would rather eat dirt than swim," Roland, a 1949 Harrold High School graduate, said.
Betty was born in Highmore on Sept. 18, 1933, and graduated from Highmore High School in 1952. She was among only two of her nine siblings who went to high school. The rest left school to work on the farm or left home.
Roland and Betty met at a basketball game in Highmore in February 1952, where she was working in the concession stand.
"I went to get a drink and she started flirting with me," Roland recollected. "I asked her for a date."
After they married, the couple moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where Roland did his basic training for the Army. He went to Korea for 15 months, including five months in combat, and she returned home to her family's farm.
Roland returned from Korea in 1954 and eventually joined his father in farming. Roland's father purchased his farm in 1945, and Roland and Betty purchased it in the mid-1970s. Since then, Lee has acquired the farm.
The worst and best times during their marriage depended on the farm. The couple struggled financially, but never gave up.
"I was operating on borrowed money until I retired," Roland said. "That's kind of natural for farming and ranching."
Hurting for money, he took a government job measuring grain. Betty stayed on the farm to care for the children and milk the cows. Over the years, she drove tractors, mowed hay and repaired equipment.
"We had a self-propelled windrower and the radiator hose broke," Lee remembered. "She took a wad of gum and stuck it in the hole and tied her nylon scarf around it and put water in it. It held up for 20 years."
She also gardened, canned and "makes the best apple pie in the state, maybe the nation," Lee said.
"I guess we always kind of struggled when we were farming," Roland said. "After I retired, we had plenty of money. We were renting it out, had no land payments, no operating expenses and was selling land to Lee."
Roland until two years ago helped his son swathing hay.
"He asked me to quit when I turned 90," Roland said.
When the couple worked together, they got along.
"She would get perturbed at me occasionally," Roland said. "She don't get mad and fly off the handle. She just clams up."
Roland has belonged to the Lily Lodge Masons in Harrold/Blunt for more than 70 years and the couple has belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star for 68 years.
Roland bowls weekly and has a 160 average. He recently competed in the South Dakota Senior Olympics in Watertown in shuffleboard, bean bag, horseshoes, track and field, bowling and the hammer, javelin and softball throws.
Roland walks a few days a week. Betty, however, struggles with walking due to polio, but likes to see the calves.
"She's at the height of her glory to see the new baby calves," Lee said. "That really makes her day."
In addition to Lee, the Kleinschmidts also had two daughters — Ginger Johnson, 66, and Cindy Maclin, 64. They couple also has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Incidentally, the Kleinschmidts' grandson, Benson, shares an anniversary with them. Benson and his wife, Madison, married on Sept. 4, 2021, on Roland and Betty's 69th wedding anniversary.
"We got engaged and were thinking about weekends that worked (for a wedding)," Benson said. "We can't do hunting season, calving season, planting or harvesting, so we had three weekends to pick from."
The bride and groom let Roland and Betty have the first dance at their reception.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.