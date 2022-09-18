Kleinschmidts Roland Betty
Harrold residents Roland and Betty Kleinschmidt recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Marriage didn't cross Roland Kleinschmidt's mind until he got a draft notice in August 1952. That's when the then 21-year-old asked his girlfriend of six months whether she wanted to get married before he left for Korea or after his return.

A week later, on Sept. 4, 1952, Roland and the former 18-year-old Betty Vogelgesang wed at Highmore Methodist Church. Earlier in September, friends and family celebrated the Harrold couple's 70th wedding anniversary at the Harrold Gym.

Kleinschmidts

Roland and Betty Kleinschmidt on their wedding day, Sept. 4, 1952.
Roland and Betty Kleinschmidt
Roland Kleinschmidt shows the cards he and his wife, Betty, received for their 70th wedding anniversary.

