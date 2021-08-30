Harvesting failed crops as forage

Many producers across the state are planning to harvest failed grain crops as much-needed forage for livestock as South Dakota continues seeing warmer than average temperatures and limited rainfall.
While drought-stressed crops can still be used as forage, there are many factors to consider before harvesting, specifically soil health and feed safety, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist Sara Bauder said.
“Drought is a widespread issue this year, and producers have many factors to consider, such as accumulated nitrates, potential mycotoxins, moisture content and nutrient analysis,” she said.
To help producers navigate through these issues, the South Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota Soil Health Coalition released a new video series, “Salvaging Drought Stressed Crops.” Each short video segment is moderated by Bauder and includes producers, agronomists, soil health specialists and livestock nutrition experts. The series will cover:
Keeping the Bottom Line in Mind
Silage, Earlage, and High Moisture Corn
Protecting the Soil
Nitrate Considerations and Testing
Water Quality and Testing
Using Soybeans as Forage
Grazing Corn
“This series is designed to offer ideas and advice from Extension staff and producers based on knowledge and experience alike,” Bauder said. “Every farm and ranch faces its own unique challenges, and this information is intended to be applied as producers see fit to their own personal situations.”
The video series is on the SDSU Extension’s agriculture page — extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture. The video link takes viewers to a playlist on the SDSU Extension YouTube channel which includes the entire series. For more information, contact Bauder at Sara.Bauder@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.
Ann Hess is the communication manager for South Dakota State University Extension.
