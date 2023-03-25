In keeping a 70-year tradition, the cast and crew of the Hayes Play will bring the comedy “Trouble in Tumbleweed” to life when the show opens on March 31st. This year’s Hayes Play is directed by Judy Fosheim.

Helping backstage as a prompter is Kelly Briggs. The two-act play written by Tim Kelly is suggested by Nickolai Gogol’s “The Inspector General” and is set in the town of Tumbleweed in the 1880s.

