Left to Right: Lawyer Maxwell (played by Graham Schuetzle), Almira Sessions (played by Bonnie Ehlers), Miranda Oates (played by Emily Trapp – back), Opal Crabtree (played by Marli Scarborough), Lily De Lilac (played by Clayton Fosheim), Gilroy Cavender (played by Johnathon Neuharth), Victoria Dobbs (played by Mindy Kirkpatrick), Harry Dobbs (played by Hailey Bothwell), Mayor Oates (played by Levi Neuharth), Doc Snipes (played by Shantel Fanger), and Sheriff Plunkett (played by Doug Mortenson)
Left to Right: Professor Burns (played by Quinn Mortenson) accepts money from Harry Dobbs (played by Hailey Bothwell).
In keeping a 70-year tradition, the cast and crew of the Hayes Play will bring the comedy “Trouble in Tumbleweed” to life when the show opens on March 31st. This year’s Hayes Play is directed by Judy Fosheim.
Helping backstage as a prompter is Kelly Briggs. The two-act play written by Tim Kelly is suggested by Nickolai Gogol’s “The Inspector General” and is set in the town of Tumbleweed in the 1880s.
The large cast of this year’s Hayes Play brings a mix of returning actors and new talent to the stage.
After co-directing last year’s play, Levi Neuharth is back on stage as Mayor Oates, who has been hired by a Boston businessman to build the town into the capital of the Dakota territory.
To do this he hires his incompetent relatives. The mayor’s wife, played by Emily Trapp, runs the local hotel where she tries to bring “culture” to Tumbleweed. As a newcomer to the Hayes Play, Jordan Nisich takes the stage as Julie, the mayor’s charming and lovely daughter.
Julie is sweet on Luther, a young prospector played by Nathan Yost. Carissa Zysset portrays Electra, a maid at the Tumbleweed Hotel. She might be the hardest working person in town. Another newcomer, Bonnie Ehlers, plays the town’s nosy postmistress.
Doug Mortenson returns to the stage as the sheriff of Tumbleweed. Doug is also seen in a dual role as the town’s struggling store merchant, Widder Haskins.
Lawyer Maxwell, the local attorney whose credentials are questionable, is played by Graham Schuetzle.
In her first Hayes Play, Marli Scarborough takes the stage as the schoolteacher, Opal Crabtree.
Tumbleweed’s medical doctor is portrayed by another new recruit to Hayes Play, Shantel Fanger. Hailey Bothwell portrays Harry Dobbs, the town engineer. Mindy Kirkpatrick returns after co-directing last year’s play as Harry’s wife, Victoria.
Justin Neuharth plays Ottillie, the clumsy daughter of Harry and Victoria. Her sister, Antoinette, is portrayed by Hayes Play newcomer Hailee Briggs.
Johnathon Neuharth also pulls double roles, playing both the local stagecoach driver and the town undertaker. In her first Hayes Play, Kaitlin Thomas portrays Mrs. Baywater, a rich and cultured woman who ends up in Tumbleweed when the stagecoach breaks down.
Chaos ensues when Mayor Oates receives a letter indicating a detective is coming to inspect the town’s development. The townspeople suspect the detective is Professor Burns, a medicine show huckster that shows up in Tumbleweed.
Professor Burns is played by Quinn Mortenson. The professor takes advantage of their mistake when he teams up with Lily De Lilac, a gambling lady portrayed by Clayton Fosheim. Along with plenty of hilarious comedy, the audience can look forward to many local references throughout this family-friendly production.
The Hayes Play takes place at the Hayes Community Hall on March 31st at 7pm CT, April 1st at 7pm CT, and April 2nd at 2pm CT.
Admission is $5 per seat at the door. Free will donation concessions will be available.
While at the play, raffle tickets can be purchased for a chance to win quilted items, beef gift certificates, and more! All proceeds go to benefit the Hayes Community Hall.
