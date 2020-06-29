The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) has sent letters to the state’s long-term care residential facilities warning of the facilities' seizure, retention, or confiscation of stimulus payments from their residents.

This is regardless of payer source or debt owed to anyone.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services consider such seizure as a violation of federal regulations.

Facilities could be subject to federal enforcement actions, including the removal from participating in Medicaid and Medicare programs.

