The anticipated Hegg Brothers' Christmas is postponed until December 2021 due to COVID-19, according to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area and the local Rotary Club.
This musical showcase - a 10-piece band playing Christmas classics and contemporary new arrangements in the funky soulful sounds of the Hegg family and friends - was to have been Thursday, Dec. 19, at the T.F. Riggs Theatre.
The Club acknowledges the Rotarians for dedication to area youth and the community.
According to Mary Turner with the Boys/Girls Club, the Christmas fundraiser may be postponed, but the 2021 Great Futures Mega Raffle is still underway. There are 15 chances to win in the monthly drawing. Some of the prizes include ski passes, NFL tickets, Twins tickets, dining out or take out from great restaurants, plane tickets, housekeeping, a pheasant hunt, and more. Tickets are $100 each. All proceeds go toward programming. Tickets can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club, Capital Area Counseling Services, Beck Motors, Lee Real Estate, DakotaMart, and the Capitol Journal or from any board member. Call 605-224-8699 or visit the Boys and Girls Club website https://bgccaparea.org/.
There is also a silent auction fundraiser for the use of a three-bedroom and two-bath cabin in the beautiful Black Hills near Custer from Dec. 23-27; estimated value of $1,600. The auction is listed on the Boys & Girls Club Facebook page. Final date for bids is Friday, Nov. 20.
The Boys & Girls Club promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles to local youth. The local Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary No. 1458 Chapter meets Mondays at noon. The current president is Ann Schwartz.
