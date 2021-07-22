In the movie, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" -- commonly known as T2 -- the Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger provides to Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) the grim prediction of a nuclear holocaust that will take place in three years time unless present-day action is decisive. The Terminator declares, “Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 AM, Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug” but obviously to no avail.
This futuristic movie, launched 30 years ago, would depict a complex computer defense network that, although programmed by mankind, now has a mind and will of its own. But what was solely Sci-Fi back then, today seems to be more and more feasible.
We are living in ever-changing times. The world is less predictable now than ever before in my lifetime. To be honest, it's quite frightening to daily witness such an alarming rate of accepted moral decay.
News has been 24/7 for decades and has, indeed, taken on a mind of its own. Opinion is socially generated and yes — at a geometric rate. Today's cancel culture will demand you conform else face being shamed and ostracized. Everyone apologizes when caught doing or saying what is deemed unacceptable, but their apologies are empty and the goal posts of social acceptance is fluid. I can hardly catch my breath from one crisis to the next.
So, where do we go for rest? What about peace and truth? In this troubled world is there anything left to offer? Absolutely!
The writer of the New Testament book of Hebrews says Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. Jesus, has stood the test of time. The world tried crucifixion to rid itself of Jesus, but more than 2,000 years later his name still calls for decision.
From cover to cover the Bible has proven itself trustworthy. Lives have been changed, are being changed and will in the future be changed. Forgiveness, redemption, mercy and grace are still very much obtainable and eternal life is only a prayer away. Thankfully, the goal posts of heaven are firmly anchored in the Rock of Ages and the earthly paradigm will forever remain a blood stained cross and an empty tomb. Take heart, dear ones, he’ll be back.
Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever. Hebrews 13:8.
Robert Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, now living in Palatka Florida.
